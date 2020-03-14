81755 Brown Deer Park Park

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

The list of amenities and features goes on & on, south-facing, mountain, lake & double fairway views, 3710 square feet of luxury, salt water pebble tech pool & spa, 2 car garage, double bedroom casita, folding rear glass Nana wall opens the complete back of home great room to the pool/spa rear yard, custom built-in entertainment center in great room, Granite, marble and travertine stone work throughout, Wolf & Sub-zero stainless steel appliances, warm up those cool winter nights by one of your three fireplaces (great room, master, and even outdoors)This home is certainly desert resort vacation lifestyle and living at it the very best .Beautiful contemporary single family home at the world class Greg Norman community at PGA West. PGA West features 3 of the finest public golf courses - Nicklaus Tournament, Norman and Pete Dye Stadium Course. This stunning home is close to Coachella/Stage Coach Festivals, LQ Arts Festival, BNP IW. 5 bedrooms, game room - indoor/outdoor living-Desert Life!