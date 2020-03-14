All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

81755 Brown Deer Park Park

81755 Brown Deer Park · (760) 399-0644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81755 Brown Deer Park, La Quinta, CA 92253
Norman Course

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The list of amenities and features goes on & on, south-facing, mountain, lake & double fairway views, 3710 square feet of luxury, salt water pebble tech pool & spa, 2 car garage, double bedroom casita, folding rear glass Nana wall opens the complete back of home great room to the pool/spa rear yard, custom built-in entertainment center in great room, Granite, marble and travertine stone work throughout, Wolf & Sub-zero stainless steel appliances, warm up those cool winter nights by one of your three fireplaces (great room, master, and even outdoors)This home is certainly desert resort vacation lifestyle and living at it the very best .Beautiful contemporary single family home at the world class Greg Norman community at PGA West. PGA West features 3 of the finest public golf courses - Nicklaus Tournament, Norman and Pete Dye Stadium Course. This stunning home is close to Coachella/Stage Coach Festivals, LQ Arts Festival, BNP IW. 5 bedrooms, game room - indoor/outdoor living-Desert Life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81755 Brown Deer Park Park have any available units?
81755 Brown Deer Park Park has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81755 Brown Deer Park Park have?
Some of 81755 Brown Deer Park Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81755 Brown Deer Park Park currently offering any rent specials?
81755 Brown Deer Park Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81755 Brown Deer Park Park pet-friendly?
No, 81755 Brown Deer Park Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81755 Brown Deer Park Park offer parking?
Yes, 81755 Brown Deer Park Park does offer parking.
Does 81755 Brown Deer Park Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81755 Brown Deer Park Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81755 Brown Deer Park Park have a pool?
Yes, 81755 Brown Deer Park Park has a pool.
Does 81755 Brown Deer Park Park have accessible units?
No, 81755 Brown Deer Park Park does not have accessible units.
Does 81755 Brown Deer Park Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81755 Brown Deer Park Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 81755 Brown Deer Park Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 81755 Brown Deer Park Park does not have units with air conditioning.
