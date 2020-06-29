81725 Tiburon Drive

Amenities

Some months still available. Stunning contemporary, just remodeled. Gorgeous southern mountain panoramic vistas on the 14th fairway of the Greg Norman Course in PGA West. This stunning 4bdrm, 3bath entertainer's home features a bright interior, open great room floorplan with fireplace, spacious granite island chef's kitchen with lots of storage space, granite wet bar overlooking the views, custom paint, automatic windows treatments, water purification in kitchen, misting system, pavers in the backyard and more. Enjoy the privacy on this oversized lot at the end of the street. Entertainer's dream with backyard sparkling pool/spa & built-in BBQ. Meticulously maintained. Close to Old Town La Quinta, shopping and restaurants. Easy access for guests off the Madison gate. 60 day minimum preferred.