Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

81725 Tiburon Drive

81725 Tiburon Drive · (760) 898-2490
Location

81725 Tiburon Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Norman Course

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3222 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Some months still available. Stunning contemporary, just remodeled. Gorgeous southern mountain panoramic vistas on the 14th fairway of the Greg Norman Course in PGA West. This stunning 4bdrm, 3bath entertainer's home features a bright interior, open great room floorplan with fireplace, spacious granite island chef's kitchen with lots of storage space, granite wet bar overlooking the views, custom paint, automatic windows treatments, water purification in kitchen, misting system, pavers in the backyard and more. Enjoy the privacy on this oversized lot at the end of the street. Entertainer's dream with backyard sparkling pool/spa & built-in BBQ. Meticulously maintained. Close to Old Town La Quinta, shopping and restaurants. Easy access for guests off the Madison gate. 60 day minimum preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81725 Tiburon Drive have any available units?
81725 Tiburon Drive has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81725 Tiburon Drive have?
Some of 81725 Tiburon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81725 Tiburon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81725 Tiburon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81725 Tiburon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81725 Tiburon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81725 Tiburon Drive offer parking?
No, 81725 Tiburon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81725 Tiburon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81725 Tiburon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81725 Tiburon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81725 Tiburon Drive has a pool.
Does 81725 Tiburon Drive have accessible units?
No, 81725 Tiburon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81725 Tiburon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81725 Tiburon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81725 Tiburon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81725 Tiburon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
