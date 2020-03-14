81709 Rustic Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

This property is available for a 3 month rental.Postcard-perfect fairway and southern mountain views enrich this luxurious Talea residence on the 15th fairway/green at The Golf Club at La Quinta's 18 hole championship course. Entertain in a spacious backyard with a pebble-finished pool and spa, waterfall, built-in BBQ island, and loggia with extendable awning. The Good Life continues indoors throughout a sprawling 1-level design of approx. 2,524 s.f. that hosts 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a side courtyard, w/fire feature, that welcomes light into a formal dining room and a great room with stacked-stone fireplace. The open plan centers around a grand kitchen with 2 islands, bar seating, granite countertops, built-in stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry.