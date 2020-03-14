All apartments in La Quinta
81709 Rustic Canyon Drive

81709 Rustic Canyon Dr · (760) 285-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81709 Rustic Canyon Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2524 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This property is available for a 3 month rental.Postcard-perfect fairway and southern mountain views enrich this luxurious Talea residence on the 15th fairway/green at The Golf Club at La Quinta's 18 hole championship course. Entertain in a spacious backyard with a pebble-finished pool and spa, waterfall, built-in BBQ island, and loggia with extendable awning. The Good Life continues indoors throughout a sprawling 1-level design of approx. 2,524 s.f. that hosts 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a side courtyard, w/fire feature, that welcomes light into a formal dining room and a great room with stacked-stone fireplace. The open plan centers around a grand kitchen with 2 islands, bar seating, granite countertops, built-in stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive have any available units?
81709 Rustic Canyon Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive have?
Some of 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81709 Rustic Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81709 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
