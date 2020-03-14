All apartments in La Quinta
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:35 AM

80800 Vista Bonita Trail

80800 Vista Bonita Trail · (760) 861-1176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
La Quinta
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 9200 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall. Great room with fireplace, beautiful floor to ceiling art displays, custom wet bar and game area. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous center island, morning room, family room with fireplace, formal dining and library. Large master suite with fireplace, den with fireplace and gym with fireplace. One bedroom guest house with living room with fireplace and full kitchen. Wonderful outdoor entertainment area with fireplace, media and dining. Unique BBQ table, fire pit, custom pool with waterfall and spa. Park like grounds with private lake, tennis court, fruit trees and fountains. Offered furnished per inventory!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80800 Vista Bonita Trail have any available units?
80800 Vista Bonita Trail has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80800 Vista Bonita Trail have?
Some of 80800 Vista Bonita Trail's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80800 Vista Bonita Trail currently offering any rent specials?
80800 Vista Bonita Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80800 Vista Bonita Trail pet-friendly?
No, 80800 Vista Bonita Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80800 Vista Bonita Trail offer parking?
No, 80800 Vista Bonita Trail does not offer parking.
Does 80800 Vista Bonita Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80800 Vista Bonita Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80800 Vista Bonita Trail have a pool?
Yes, 80800 Vista Bonita Trail has a pool.
Does 80800 Vista Bonita Trail have accessible units?
No, 80800 Vista Bonita Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 80800 Vista Bonita Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 80800 Vista Bonita Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80800 Vista Bonita Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 80800 Vista Bonita Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
