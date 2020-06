Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

(Popular Quevado Plan) on the 18th fairway with Lake & Mountain Views. Steps from the Tournament Clubhouse and Ernie's Bar and Grill. The Restoration Hardware inspired home has been completely remodeled with travertine floors. The home features with 3 bedrooms with attached casita. Glass pocket doors leads to the entertainers yard with a salt water pool and spa and views of the lake and Golf course. The court yard features a beautiful waterfall and Pergola to enjoy the view of the Santa Rosa Mountains.