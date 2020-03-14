80425 Camarillo Way

Amenities

granite counters gym pool tennis court fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool hot tub tennis court

The panoramic water and mountain views across the 15th fairway from this elevated southern exposure lot are endless. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita. A bonus retreat off the Great Room offers relaxing views across the pool and the course to the mountains. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters.The back yard is made for entertaining with pool, spa, and firepit..... Mountain View Country Club is crowned by Arnold Palmer's Signature course and wrapped by the Santa Rosa Mountains. World-class amenities include a magnificent Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art Fitness center, a tranquil Spa, and tennis and swimming facilities.....See attached floorplan...