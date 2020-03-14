All apartments in La Quinta
80425 Camarillo Way

80425 Camarillo Way · (760) 880-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80425 Camarillo Way, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
The panoramic water and mountain views across the 15th fairway from this elevated southern exposure lot are endless. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita. A bonus retreat off the Great Room offers relaxing views across the pool and the course to the mountains. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters.The back yard is made for entertaining with pool, spa, and firepit..... Mountain View Country Club is crowned by Arnold Palmer's Signature course and wrapped by the Santa Rosa Mountains. World-class amenities include a magnificent Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art Fitness center, a tranquil Spa, and tennis and swimming facilities.....See attached floorplan...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80425 Camarillo Way have any available units?
80425 Camarillo Way has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80425 Camarillo Way have?
Some of 80425 Camarillo Way's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80425 Camarillo Way currently offering any rent specials?
80425 Camarillo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80425 Camarillo Way pet-friendly?
No, 80425 Camarillo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80425 Camarillo Way offer parking?
No, 80425 Camarillo Way does not offer parking.
Does 80425 Camarillo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80425 Camarillo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80425 Camarillo Way have a pool?
Yes, 80425 Camarillo Way has a pool.
Does 80425 Camarillo Way have accessible units?
No, 80425 Camarillo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 80425 Camarillo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 80425 Camarillo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80425 Camarillo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 80425 Camarillo Way does not have units with air conditioning.
