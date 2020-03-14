All apartments in La Quinta
80355 Torreon Way Way
80355 Torreon Way Way

80355 Torreon Way · (760) 409-7465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80355 Torreon Way, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available only Nov. & Dec. 2019 only, Welcome to your Desert Oasis....From the moment you enter, designer touches of Custom rich wood cabinetry, Contemporary and Classic furnishings and a stunning marble Fireplace are the focal points, Granite Chef's kitchen & breakfast Island. Cozy up to the Circular Bar. The spacious Master Suite with spa-inspired bath & walk-in closet. 2nd Guest Master Suite w/ Queen Bed & flat Screen TV. 3rd bedroom is set up as an Office/Den. Surround sound system throughout & Mini Gym complete the home! Ultimate privacy is offered with this fabulous outdoor living area, with welcoming pool & spa, built-in BBQ & counter bar area, cooling mister system, fire pit for your outdoor enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80355 Torreon Way Way have any available units?
80355 Torreon Way Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80355 Torreon Way Way have?
Some of 80355 Torreon Way Way's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80355 Torreon Way Way currently offering any rent specials?
80355 Torreon Way Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80355 Torreon Way Way pet-friendly?
No, 80355 Torreon Way Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80355 Torreon Way Way offer parking?
No, 80355 Torreon Way Way does not offer parking.
Does 80355 Torreon Way Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80355 Torreon Way Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80355 Torreon Way Way have a pool?
Yes, 80355 Torreon Way Way has a pool.
Does 80355 Torreon Way Way have accessible units?
No, 80355 Torreon Way Way does not have accessible units.
Does 80355 Torreon Way Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 80355 Torreon Way Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80355 Torreon Way Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 80355 Torreon Way Way does not have units with air conditioning.
