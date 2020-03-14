80355 Torreon Way Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available only Nov. & Dec. 2019 only, Welcome to your Desert Oasis....From the moment you enter, designer touches of Custom rich wood cabinetry, Contemporary and Classic furnishings and a stunning marble Fireplace are the focal points, Granite Chef's kitchen & breakfast Island. Cozy up to the Circular Bar. The spacious Master Suite with spa-inspired bath & walk-in closet. 2nd Guest Master Suite w/ Queen Bed & flat Screen TV. 3rd bedroom is set up as an Office/Den. Surround sound system throughout & Mini Gym complete the home! Ultimate privacy is offered with this fabulous outdoor living area, with welcoming pool & spa, built-in BBQ & counter bar area, cooling mister system, fire pit for your outdoor enjoyment.