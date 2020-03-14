All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:35 PM

80043 S Silver Sage Lane

80043 Silver Sage Ln · (760) 777-2809
Location

80043 Silver Sage Ln, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Leased from Sept 23, 2019 to March 30. Mediterranean style patio home with a spacious open great room that flows from the entry through the living area. A enlarged outdoor patio has plenty of seating and space for barbecuing. Mountain views and a quiet street highlight this patio home located in a lovely Mediterranean-style village close to the amenities of La Quinta. It is offered furnished and is 1500 square foot, with three bedroom, 3 1/2 baths. The Kitchen has granite slab counter tops and a eating bar. It has been meticulously cared for and remodeled with new carpeting and furniture. There is a downstairs powder room. Upstairs the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with a European style balcony. There are two additional bedrooms. It is turnkey furnished including dishes and towels. And offers close access to the lovely community pool and gym. Seasonal lease (Nov. to May) offered at $3500. per month, years lease at 2800. per month. Booked until Feb 29 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80043 S Silver Sage Lane have any available units?
80043 S Silver Sage Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80043 S Silver Sage Lane have?
Some of 80043 S Silver Sage Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80043 S Silver Sage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
80043 S Silver Sage Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80043 S Silver Sage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 80043 S Silver Sage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80043 S Silver Sage Lane offer parking?
No, 80043 S Silver Sage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 80043 S Silver Sage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80043 S Silver Sage Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80043 S Silver Sage Lane have a pool?
Yes, 80043 S Silver Sage Lane has a pool.
Does 80043 S Silver Sage Lane have accessible units?
No, 80043 S Silver Sage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 80043 S Silver Sage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80043 S Silver Sage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 80043 S Silver Sage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 80043 S Silver Sage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
