80043 S Silver Sage Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Leased from Sept 23, 2019 to March 30. Mediterranean style patio home with a spacious open great room that flows from the entry through the living area. A enlarged outdoor patio has plenty of seating and space for barbecuing. Mountain views and a quiet street highlight this patio home located in a lovely Mediterranean-style village close to the amenities of La Quinta. It is offered furnished and is 1500 square foot, with three bedroom, 3 1/2 baths. The Kitchen has granite slab counter tops and a eating bar. It has been meticulously cared for and remodeled with new carpeting and furniture. There is a downstairs powder room. Upstairs the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with a European style balcony. There are two additional bedrooms. It is turnkey furnished including dishes and towels. And offers close access to the lovely community pool and gym. Seasonal lease (Nov. to May) offered at $3500. per month, years lease at 2800. per month. Booked until Feb 29 2020