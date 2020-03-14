All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:32 PM

79702 Mission Drive

79702 Mission Drive East · (760) 567-2511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79702 Mission Drive East, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4393 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
$7,500 Priced for MAY-OCT 2020. Re-imagined and Expanded. One-of-a-Kind Custom Floor plan on huge 14,810 SF Lot ...with electrifying views of triple fairways, mountains, and lake. 2 Room Detached Guest House and separate Office with Private Pavered Walkway....4 Bedrooms.3645 SF w/4 BDRMS, 3.5 BATHS. Expanded Great Room, Dining Area and Totally Reconfigured, Highly Customized Kitchen with 2 Dishwashers, Temperature Controlled Wine/Beverage Cabinet., Custom Cabinetry...and spectacular Curved Island for Dining or just hanging out . Windows and French Doors were added which open to Dramatic Pool,Spa, Custom BBQ... and Forever Views. 2 Car Garage plus Golf Cart Garage. An incredible home with custom finishes beyond compare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79702 Mission Drive have any available units?
79702 Mission Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79702 Mission Drive have?
Some of 79702 Mission Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79702 Mission Drive currently offering any rent specials?
79702 Mission Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79702 Mission Drive pet-friendly?
No, 79702 Mission Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 79702 Mission Drive offer parking?
Yes, 79702 Mission Drive does offer parking.
Does 79702 Mission Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79702 Mission Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79702 Mission Drive have a pool?
Yes, 79702 Mission Drive has a pool.
Does 79702 Mission Drive have accessible units?
No, 79702 Mission Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 79702 Mission Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79702 Mission Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 79702 Mission Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 79702 Mission Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
