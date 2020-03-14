78975 Breckenridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court range

ANY LEASE ON THIS LOT MUST BE FOR AT LEAST THIRTY (30) CONSECUTIVE DAYS. Absolutely GORGEOUS 3bdr/3bth home with incredible views. Enjoy amazing sunsets from your patio and beautiful Private salt water pool looking out at the Santa Rosa Mountain Range. Situated behind the Gates of the Private, Gated, Golf Community of La Quinta Fairways. Ideally located in the center of Everything! Walking or bike ride distance to Old Town La Quinta & La Quinta Resort. Only 3 miles to Silver Rock Golf Course, 4 Miles to Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 1.5 miles to Polo Grounds and Music Festival. Avail beginning September 1'st. Seasonal Rates Vary beginning at $6000 for September, $8,000 for October; $6500 November & December; $7500 Jan/Feb/March