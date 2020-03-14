All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:14 PM

78975 Breckenridge Drive

78975 Breckenridge Drive · (760) 895-8513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78975 Breckenridge Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Grand Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
ANY LEASE ON THIS LOT MUST BE FOR AT LEAST THIRTY (30) CONSECUTIVE DAYS. Absolutely GORGEOUS 3bdr/3bth home with incredible views. Enjoy amazing sunsets from your patio and beautiful Private salt water pool looking out at the Santa Rosa Mountain Range. Situated behind the Gates of the Private, Gated, Golf Community of La Quinta Fairways. Ideally located in the center of Everything! Walking or bike ride distance to Old Town La Quinta & La Quinta Resort. Only 3 miles to Silver Rock Golf Course, 4 Miles to Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 1.5 miles to Polo Grounds and Music Festival. Avail beginning September 1'st. Seasonal Rates Vary beginning at $6000 for September, $8,000 for October; $6500 November & December; $7500 Jan/Feb/March

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78975 Breckenridge Drive have any available units?
78975 Breckenridge Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78975 Breckenridge Drive have?
Some of 78975 Breckenridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78975 Breckenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78975 Breckenridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78975 Breckenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78975 Breckenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78975 Breckenridge Drive offer parking?
No, 78975 Breckenridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78975 Breckenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78975 Breckenridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78975 Breckenridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78975 Breckenridge Drive has a pool.
Does 78975 Breckenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 78975 Breckenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78975 Breckenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 78975 Breckenridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78975 Breckenridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78975 Breckenridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
