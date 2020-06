Amenities

Fantastic model perfect updated home with gorgeous southern Santa Rosa Mountain Views! Located on an elevated lot on the fairway of the La Quinta Resort Dunes course. Large gourmet well stocked kitchen with double ovens, center island and pantry opens to spacious great room. Comfortable leather furniture HD flat screen TV offers a perfect venue for entertaining and walls of glass bring in lots of light. There is also a cozy fireplace and a wet bar with ice maker. Dining table easily seats 8 people. The master suite offers a King sized bed with sitting area and a luxurious bath with double sinks and a walk in shower. The second bedroom is an attached casita en suite with outside entrance and has a Queen sized bed. The third bedroom is set up as a den with HD flat screen TV. Awesome patio area has dining table, BBQ and chaise lounge chairs with a retractable awning for perfect all day enjoyment of the great views.Close to pool and spa. Close to Old Town. Available all months except April 2020