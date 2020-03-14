60568 Lace Leaf Court

Amenities

pool clubhouse hot tub

Property rented from 11/01/20 through 03/31/21. This is a beautiful Oreas model behind the gates of Trilogy, a resort community with a full golf course and clubhouse amenities. The stunning home boasts 3 bedrooms, a den/office, inviting great room, extra utility space off the master bedroom, and an entertainer's kitchen with two islands. The mesmerizing backyard is a desert oasis with a soothing pool/spa as well as ample sitting areas and peek-a-boo mountain top views from the north side of the yard.