La Quinta, CA
60568 Lace Leaf Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:12 AM

60568 Lace Leaf Court

60568 Laceleaf Court · (760) 285-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60568 Laceleaf Court, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2332 sqft

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Property rented from 11/01/20 through 03/31/21. This is a beautiful Oreas model behind the gates of Trilogy, a resort community with a full golf course and clubhouse amenities. The stunning home boasts 3 bedrooms, a den/office, inviting great room, extra utility space off the master bedroom, and an entertainer's kitchen with two islands. The mesmerizing backyard is a desert oasis with a soothing pool/spa as well as ample sitting areas and peek-a-boo mountain top views from the north side of the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60568 Lace Leaf Court have any available units?
60568 Lace Leaf Court has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 60568 Lace Leaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
60568 Lace Leaf Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60568 Lace Leaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 60568 Lace Leaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 60568 Lace Leaf Court offer parking?
No, 60568 Lace Leaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 60568 Lace Leaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60568 Lace Leaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60568 Lace Leaf Court have a pool?
Yes, 60568 Lace Leaf Court has a pool.
Does 60568 Lace Leaf Court have accessible units?
No, 60568 Lace Leaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 60568 Lace Leaf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 60568 Lace Leaf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60568 Lace Leaf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 60568 Lace Leaf Court does not have units with air conditioning.
