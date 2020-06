Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.Decorated in comfortable desert neutral decor featuring 2 queen beds and one king bed. Enormous Master suite. Georgeous kitchen Stocked full of all kitchen supplies you would expect in a chef quality kitchen. Lovely golfcourse and mountain views from your balcony that spans the entire length of the condo. BBQ and outside patio area is sure to please. This is a beautiful and comfortable place to call home. CALL US today for a safe viewing !!