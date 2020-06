Amenities

Seasonal Condo. Available Coachella Festivals 1 & 2 and Stagecoach for 2019. Also available Summer or Seasonally/monthly. Sleeps 6. Balcony Deck overlooks the 5th fairway and ladies tee to the SW with Majestic Mountain Views of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Enjoy watching golfers play while BBQ, or watch the beautiful sunsets. Super clean & well appointed for your vacation stay. Large living room with two couches, one couch folds out to a queen size bed. Dining & living area open to the kitchen. Kitchen also has a TV & recessed lighting with stainless steel appliances. New electric double sunshades expanding across the complete glass window wall overlooking golf course. Allows for the perfect lighting; see through and blackout. Flat screen TV. Tile kitchen & bathroom floors. Full size washer & dryer in the separate laundry room. Bedrooms have Queen beds, flatscreen TV's & plantation shutters. Summer rate avail. Two car garage.