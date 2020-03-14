All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:40 PM

55300 Firestone

55300 Firestone · (760) 668-0391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55300 Firestone, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Available for months of April 1, -Oct 1, 2020 $1900 month. and for 2021 Jan - April Season $3900/month) . Comfortable Immaculate and fresh Style Villa with breathtaking mountain, pools and lake views - Sleeps 4 - 6 (2 Queen beds, 1 sofa sleeper, 2.5 baths, 1410 s immaculately steam cleaned and recovered with clean proq. ft, 2 story condo, bedrooms upstairs, sofa sleeper in living room and kitchen on main floor). The beautiful patio overlooks the Palmer Lake, pools,two waterfalls and huge palm trees with comfortable sun- tan and outdoor seating, BBQ. A 2nd large balcony upstairs with 180- degree views. Swimming pools and spa areas only a hop and skip from this incredible condo. Each master bedroom feature pillow-top Serta queen mattresses.. bedrooms enjoy their own private en-suite baths, TV's, and private balconies, sofa sleeper is new and comfortable. Open bright floor plan with 60-inch HDTV in living room with DVD, WIFI, CableTV and a fully stocked kitchen CALL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55300 Firestone have any available units?
55300 Firestone has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55300 Firestone have?
Some of 55300 Firestone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55300 Firestone currently offering any rent specials?
55300 Firestone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55300 Firestone pet-friendly?
No, 55300 Firestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 55300 Firestone offer parking?
No, 55300 Firestone does not offer parking.
Does 55300 Firestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55300 Firestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55300 Firestone have a pool?
Yes, 55300 Firestone has a pool.
Does 55300 Firestone have accessible units?
No, 55300 Firestone does not have accessible units.
Does 55300 Firestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55300 Firestone has units with dishwashers.
Does 55300 Firestone have units with air conditioning?
No, 55300 Firestone does not have units with air conditioning.
