54900 Avenida Herrera

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

$10,000 per month during months of May - October. Will not be rented out monthly during season. This property has it all! A stunning home, beautifully landscaped outdoor space with pool and spa all surrounded by spectacular mountain views. This vacation house has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with modern decor and upgrades. The property is surrounded by walls and has a gated entrance to provide a private escape. Located minutes from Old Town La Quinta, Restaurants, Golf Courses, Hiking Trails and Music Festive Grounds this is the perfect retreat to relax and play.