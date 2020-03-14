All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated December 13 2019 at 1:53 AM

54900 Avenida Herrera

54900 Avenida Herrera · (760) 831-2008
Location

54900 Avenida Herrera, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3084 sqft

Amenities

$10,000 per month during months of May - October. Will not be rented out monthly during season. This property has it all! A stunning home, beautifully landscaped outdoor space with pool and spa all surrounded by spectacular mountain views. This vacation house has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with modern decor and upgrades. The property is surrounded by walls and has a gated entrance to provide a private escape. Located minutes from Old Town La Quinta, Restaurants, Golf Courses, Hiking Trails and Music Festive Grounds this is the perfect retreat to relax and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54900 Avenida Herrera have any available units?
54900 Avenida Herrera has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54900 Avenida Herrera have?
Some of 54900 Avenida Herrera's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54900 Avenida Herrera currently offering any rent specials?
54900 Avenida Herrera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54900 Avenida Herrera pet-friendly?
No, 54900 Avenida Herrera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54900 Avenida Herrera offer parking?
No, 54900 Avenida Herrera does not offer parking.
Does 54900 Avenida Herrera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54900 Avenida Herrera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54900 Avenida Herrera have a pool?
Yes, 54900 Avenida Herrera has a pool.
Does 54900 Avenida Herrera have accessible units?
No, 54900 Avenida Herrera does not have accessible units.
Does 54900 Avenida Herrera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54900 Avenida Herrera has units with dishwashers.
Does 54900 Avenida Herrera have units with air conditioning?
No, 54900 Avenida Herrera does not have units with air conditioning.
