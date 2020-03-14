All apartments in La Quinta
54580 Tanglewood

54580 Tanglewood · (760) 574-4612
Location

54580 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Relax and enjoy this desert paradise home with North West Mountain, Lake and Golf course views. This home is located on the 4th hole of the Arnold Palmer Course at PGA WEST. Spectacular views from the backyard patio with private pool, spa and built in bbq. 3 bedroom 3 bath home with an open and spacious floor plan. Great room with fireplace and entertainment center including surround sound. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entertaining floor plan with dining room seating for 8, wine fridge and wet bar. Master Bedroom has a king bed as well as large master bath. Master bathroom has a jet spa tub, shower and dual vanities. Second Bedroom has a queen bed. All Bedrooms have flat screen TVs. Private Guest Casita has built in desk, refrigerator and two twin beds. Attached 2 car garage. Fully furnished and ready to enjoy. Come relax at this desert retreat! Permit #763616

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54580 Tanglewood have any available units?
54580 Tanglewood has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54580 Tanglewood have?
Some of 54580 Tanglewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54580 Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
54580 Tanglewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54580 Tanglewood pet-friendly?
No, 54580 Tanglewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54580 Tanglewood offer parking?
Yes, 54580 Tanglewood does offer parking.
Does 54580 Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54580 Tanglewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54580 Tanglewood have a pool?
Yes, 54580 Tanglewood has a pool.
Does 54580 Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, 54580 Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 54580 Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54580 Tanglewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 54580 Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 54580 Tanglewood does not have units with air conditioning.
