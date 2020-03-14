54580 Tanglewood

Amenities

Relax and enjoy this desert paradise home with North West Mountain, Lake and Golf course views. This home is located on the 4th hole of the Arnold Palmer Course at PGA WEST. Spectacular views from the backyard patio with private pool, spa and built in bbq. 3 bedroom 3 bath home with an open and spacious floor plan. Great room with fireplace and entertainment center including surround sound. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entertaining floor plan with dining room seating for 8, wine fridge and wet bar. Master Bedroom has a king bed as well as large master bath. Master bathroom has a jet spa tub, shower and dual vanities. Second Bedroom has a queen bed. All Bedrooms have flat screen TVs. Private Guest Casita has built in desk, refrigerator and two twin beds. Attached 2 car garage. Fully furnished and ready to enjoy. Come relax at this desert retreat! Permit #763616