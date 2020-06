Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Home has been leased thru 12/31/2020, Available after. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Santa Fe home that is fully furnished! Turn key with stylish furnishings and an open floor plan. Pool and spa with unbelievable views all around. Located within walking distance of the Bear Creek walking trails and Old Town La Quinta. Come and get it!