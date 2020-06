Amenities

pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool hot tub

$5,000 May - Sept. $8,000 Oct. - February. March and April priced differently. This one of a kind Gem sits at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains! Unique modern architecture with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Pull up to this beauty and walk into a resort style yard with a private pool and spa. You will not believe the 360 degree Mountain Views! The inside boast a stylish decorative flare and is fully stocked so bring your personal items only and relax. Located within walking distance of the world renowned La Quinta hiking trails and Old Town LQ!