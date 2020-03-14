52225 Avenida Obregon

Amenities

patio / balcony pool hot tub fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub

Located in the heart of the La Quinta Cove and at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains, this amazing Santa Fe style home is the ideal getaway for your next vacation! This home features two guest bedrooms, one full bath and a spacious master bedroom with full bath. The open floor plan features Saltillo tiles and crisp white walls. A kiva style, gas log burning fireplace is the main focal point of the living room. High ceilings and lots of light add warmth to the lovely southwestern dcor. The spacious kitchen has lots of custom tiled counters and a kiva range hood. French doors lead to an inviting outdoor living space with covered patio and a sparkling pool and spa. And the mountain views are breathtaking whether you are enjoying a morning cup of coffee or a glass of wine under the starlit desert evening. This home is truly a vacationer's dream come true. **Available January, February and March 2020.**