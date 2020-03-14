All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 52225 Avenida Obregon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
52225 Avenida Obregon
Last updated January 14 2020 at 6:05 AM

52225 Avenida Obregon

52225 Avenida Obregon · (760) 565-5298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

52225 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Located in the heart of the La Quinta Cove and at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains, this amazing Santa Fe style home is the ideal getaway for your next vacation! This home features two guest bedrooms, one full bath and a spacious master bedroom with full bath. The open floor plan features Saltillo tiles and crisp white walls. A kiva style, gas log burning fireplace is the main focal point of the living room. High ceilings and lots of light add warmth to the lovely southwestern dcor. The spacious kitchen has lots of custom tiled counters and a kiva range hood. French doors lead to an inviting outdoor living space with covered patio and a sparkling pool and spa. And the mountain views are breathtaking whether you are enjoying a morning cup of coffee or a glass of wine under the starlit desert evening. This home is truly a vacationer's dream come true. **Available January, February and March 2020.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52225 Avenida Obregon have any available units?
52225 Avenida Obregon has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52225 Avenida Obregon have?
Some of 52225 Avenida Obregon's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52225 Avenida Obregon currently offering any rent specials?
52225 Avenida Obregon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52225 Avenida Obregon pet-friendly?
No, 52225 Avenida Obregon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 52225 Avenida Obregon offer parking?
No, 52225 Avenida Obregon does not offer parking.
Does 52225 Avenida Obregon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52225 Avenida Obregon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52225 Avenida Obregon have a pool?
Yes, 52225 Avenida Obregon has a pool.
Does 52225 Avenida Obregon have accessible units?
No, 52225 Avenida Obregon does not have accessible units.
Does 52225 Avenida Obregon have units with dishwashers?
No, 52225 Avenida Obregon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52225 Avenida Obregon have units with air conditioning?
No, 52225 Avenida Obregon does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 52225 Avenida Obregon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity