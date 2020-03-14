51220 Avenida Velasco

Amenities
Single story Santa Fe pool/spa home located within walking distance to Old Town La Quinta which features world class restaurants and shopping. Home features include THREE car garage, an open floor plan, 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, gourmet kitchen, tons of cabinet space with a separate eat in area for the family. Large family room with built-ins, ceilings fans, cozy fireplace and multiple french doors throughout the home. Master bedroom includes walk in closet, french doors, large bath with a huge tub and separate shower and dual sinks. Don't miss a wonderful opportunity, call for details?