Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:20 AM

51220 Avenida Velasco

51220 Avenida Velasco · (805) 857-8816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51220 Avenida Velasco, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Single story Santa Fe pool/spa home located within walking distance to Old Town La Quinta which features world class restaurants and shopping. Home features include THREE car garage, an open floor plan, 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, gourmet kitchen, tons of cabinet space with a separate eat in area for the family. Large family room with built-ins, ceilings fans, cozy fireplace and multiple french doors throughout the home. Master bedroom includes walk in closet, french doors, large bath with a huge tub and separate shower and dual sinks. Don't miss a wonderful opportunity, call for details?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51220 Avenida Velasco have any available units?
51220 Avenida Velasco has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51220 Avenida Velasco have?
Some of 51220 Avenida Velasco's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51220 Avenida Velasco currently offering any rent specials?
51220 Avenida Velasco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51220 Avenida Velasco pet-friendly?
No, 51220 Avenida Velasco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 51220 Avenida Velasco offer parking?
Yes, 51220 Avenida Velasco does offer parking.
Does 51220 Avenida Velasco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51220 Avenida Velasco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51220 Avenida Velasco have a pool?
Yes, 51220 Avenida Velasco has a pool.
Does 51220 Avenida Velasco have accessible units?
No, 51220 Avenida Velasco does not have accessible units.
Does 51220 Avenida Velasco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51220 Avenida Velasco has units with dishwashers.
Does 51220 Avenida Velasco have units with air conditioning?
No, 51220 Avenida Velasco does not have units with air conditioning.
