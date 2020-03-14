All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:28 PM

50630 Santa Rosa Plaza

50630 Santa Rosa Plaza · (760) 574-4612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50630 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Great Summer and Fall Lease. Multiple month rental 2 - 6 months. Luxury top level One Bedroom, One Bath spacious villa next to Embassy Suites Hotel and across the street from Old Town La Quinta. Close to restaurants and bars, family-friendly activities, shopping, nightlife, and minutes from Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, and resort golf. 1 California King Bed and 1 Queen sleeper sofa. Full kitchen with all major appliances, 2 Flat screen T.V's, Highspeed Internet and WIFI and the living room opens to a front balcony with outdoor seating. New oversized stacked washer/dryer in condo. Community pools and spa's for your enjoyment. Top floor & faces south!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza have any available units?
50630 Santa Rosa Plaza has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza have?
Some of 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
50630 Santa Rosa Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza offer parking?
No, 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza has a pool.
Does 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza have accessible units?
No, 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 50630 Santa Rosa Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
