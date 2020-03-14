50630 Santa Rosa Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Great Summer and Fall Lease. Multiple month rental 2 - 6 months. Luxury top level One Bedroom, One Bath spacious villa next to Embassy Suites Hotel and across the street from Old Town La Quinta. Close to restaurants and bars, family-friendly activities, shopping, nightlife, and minutes from Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, and resort golf. 1 California King Bed and 1 Queen sleeper sofa. Full kitchen with all major appliances, 2 Flat screen T.V's, Highspeed Internet and WIFI and the living room opens to a front balcony with outdoor seating. New oversized stacked washer/dryer in condo. Community pools and spa's for your enjoyment. Top floor & faces south!