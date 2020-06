Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

$6,000 October-April and $5,000 May-September. This Santa Fe Home is pure elegance through and through. From the minute you pull up you will be impressed! Walk into a spacious and well furnished patio perfect for that morning coffee or an evening night cap. When you enter this beautiful home you will be wowed by the high ceilings and custom furniture. The kitchen is very open and well stocked for that family that likes to cook. Dining area that seats six. There are two bedrooms in the house that each have their own bathroom. Outside casity with it's own bathroom as well. Two houses away from the community pool. Bring you toothbrush and relax! Owner lease will have to be filled out and signed on this property.