Amenities

patio / balcony pool hot tub fireplace

Stunning Montana 1 with spectacular South West facing location. These views are captivating! Gorgeous backyard with designer patio furniture and Infinity pebble tec pool and spa. The interior of this home is detailed from top to bottom with exquisite furnishings and accessories. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms suites plus powder room. Formal dining room, huge great room with views galore! Open kitchen with counter bar and casual dining area. Master bedroom with fireplace is located with easy access to the exterior spa. Lavish master bathroom with spa tub and separate shower. Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds and TV's. Superior location!