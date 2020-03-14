49100 Tango Court

Amenities

Summer months/off season for $2,800/mo. Wonderful turnkey vacation rental in popular La Quinta. Close to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, shopping, dining, hiking trails, golf and La Quinta Arts Festival. Three bedrooms, all upstairs, 2.5 baths. Master suite has Cal king bed, remodeled bathroom w/jacuzzi tub and balcony overlooking the backyard. Second bedroom has Cal king bed, third bedroom has bunk beds and trundle bed that can sleep four. Remodeled full bath. Open concept living and dining room with cathedral ceiling. Remodeled kitchen with counter bar, eat-in kitchen overlooking the beautiful backyard. Cozy family room with fireplace, powder room and inside laundry. Fantastic entertaining backyard with pool and spa, bbq, fun tiki hut for sitting around enjoying family and friends. Attached two car garage.