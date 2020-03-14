All apartments in La Quinta
49100 Tango Court
49100 Tango Court

49100 Tango Court · (760) 567-6619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49100 Tango Court, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Summer months/off season for $2,800/mo. Wonderful turnkey vacation rental in popular La Quinta. Close to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, shopping, dining, hiking trails, golf and La Quinta Arts Festival. Three bedrooms, all upstairs, 2.5 baths. Master suite has Cal king bed, remodeled bathroom w/jacuzzi tub and balcony overlooking the backyard. Second bedroom has Cal king bed, third bedroom has bunk beds and trundle bed that can sleep four. Remodeled full bath. Open concept living and dining room with cathedral ceiling. Remodeled kitchen with counter bar, eat-in kitchen overlooking the beautiful backyard. Cozy family room with fireplace, powder room and inside laundry. Fantastic entertaining backyard with pool and spa, bbq, fun tiki hut for sitting around enjoying family and friends. Attached two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49100 Tango Court have any available units?
49100 Tango Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49100 Tango Court have?
Some of 49100 Tango Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49100 Tango Court currently offering any rent specials?
49100 Tango Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49100 Tango Court pet-friendly?
No, 49100 Tango Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 49100 Tango Court offer parking?
Yes, 49100 Tango Court does offer parking.
Does 49100 Tango Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49100 Tango Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49100 Tango Court have a pool?
Yes, 49100 Tango Court has a pool.
Does 49100 Tango Court have accessible units?
No, 49100 Tango Court does not have accessible units.
Does 49100 Tango Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 49100 Tango Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49100 Tango Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 49100 Tango Court does not have units with air conditioning.
