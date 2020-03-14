All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:29 PM

48594 Vista Palomino

48594 Vista Palomino · (805) 857-8816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48594 Vista Palomino, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4243 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
One of a kind Montana 3 estate featuring spectacular southeast views of the Santa Rosa mountains, double fairways (holes 11 & 12 Pate) waterfalls and lakes being leased turn key furnished---truly one of the best locations in the development. Splendid courtyard entrance includes a private detached casita and beveled glass double door entry leading into the grand foyer. Inside you'll appreciate all the custom designer features and amenities including a desirable open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen, multiple custom built-ins, formal dining area and private office/room with built-ins and bar area. The large luxurious master suite provides an over-sized walk-in closet, fireplace and spectacular views. Mature landscaping complements recently renovated decking, pebble tech designer pool/spa, custom BBQ area with seating, custom fire-pit and stunning 180 degree views perfect for family gatherings and entertaining that simply cannot be matched in the desert.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48594 Vista Palomino have any available units?
48594 Vista Palomino has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48594 Vista Palomino have?
Some of 48594 Vista Palomino's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48594 Vista Palomino currently offering any rent specials?
48594 Vista Palomino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48594 Vista Palomino pet-friendly?
No, 48594 Vista Palomino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 48594 Vista Palomino offer parking?
No, 48594 Vista Palomino does not offer parking.
Does 48594 Vista Palomino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48594 Vista Palomino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48594 Vista Palomino have a pool?
Yes, 48594 Vista Palomino has a pool.
Does 48594 Vista Palomino have accessible units?
No, 48594 Vista Palomino does not have accessible units.
Does 48594 Vista Palomino have units with dishwashers?
No, 48594 Vista Palomino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48594 Vista Palomino have units with air conditioning?
No, 48594 Vista Palomino does not have units with air conditioning.
