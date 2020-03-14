All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

48540 Via Amistad

48540 Via Amistad · (760) 399-0330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48540 Via Amistad, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2001 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Located in the guard gated lake community Laguna de la Paz. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with nice mountain views. Living room with fireplace. Family room with large flat screen TV and loungers. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite counters and eating area. Master suite, large walk-in closet. Master bath with double vanity, soaking tub and stall shower. The other 2 bedrooms are separated to give your guests privacy. Nice elevated patio great for entertaining. opens to nice green belt and mountain views. There are 15 pools, 16 spas, lake with electric paddle boats, 5 tennis courts, workout room and more. Located close to some of the desert's best golf, tennis, dining and entertainment.Leased 1/01/2020 thru 4/15/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48540 Via Amistad have any available units?
48540 Via Amistad has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48540 Via Amistad have?
Some of 48540 Via Amistad's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48540 Via Amistad currently offering any rent specials?
48540 Via Amistad isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48540 Via Amistad pet-friendly?
No, 48540 Via Amistad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 48540 Via Amistad offer parking?
No, 48540 Via Amistad does not offer parking.
Does 48540 Via Amistad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48540 Via Amistad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48540 Via Amistad have a pool?
Yes, 48540 Via Amistad has a pool.
Does 48540 Via Amistad have accessible units?
No, 48540 Via Amistad does not have accessible units.
Does 48540 Via Amistad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48540 Via Amistad has units with dishwashers.
Does 48540 Via Amistad have units with air conditioning?
No, 48540 Via Amistad does not have units with air conditioning.
