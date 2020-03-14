48540 Via Amistad

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Located in the guard gated lake community Laguna de la Paz. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with nice mountain views. Living room with fireplace. Family room with large flat screen TV and loungers. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite counters and eating area. Master suite, large walk-in closet. Master bath with double vanity, soaking tub and stall shower. The other 2 bedrooms are separated to give your guests privacy. Nice elevated patio great for entertaining. opens to nice green belt and mountain views. There are 15 pools, 16 spas, lake with electric paddle boats, 5 tennis courts, workout room and more. Located close to some of the desert's best golf, tennis, dining and entertainment.Leased 1/01/2020 thru 4/15/2020