Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

48221 Calle Florista

48221 Calle Florista · (760) 399-0330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48221 Calle Florista, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
tennis court
This 2 bedroom den and 2 bath home is located in the guard gated lake community of Laguna de la Paz. You enter the home into a large living room with fireplace and formal dining room to your left. The kitchen has an island and it's own eating area. The master suite has a large walk in closet, double vanity, tub and separate shower. The guest bedroom has nice separation for privacy. The living room, master and kitchen all open up to a covered patio with lake and mountain views. The community has 15 pools, 16 spas, 5 tennis courts, work out room, his and her saunas, 7 acre lake with 2 peddle and 1 electric boats. Located close to some of the Desert's best golf, tennis, shopping, entertainment and restaurants.Leased 1/31/20 thru 3/31/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48221 Calle Florista have any available units?
48221 Calle Florista has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48221 Calle Florista have?
Some of 48221 Calle Florista's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48221 Calle Florista currently offering any rent specials?
48221 Calle Florista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48221 Calle Florista pet-friendly?
No, 48221 Calle Florista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 48221 Calle Florista offer parking?
No, 48221 Calle Florista does not offer parking.
Does 48221 Calle Florista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48221 Calle Florista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48221 Calle Florista have a pool?
Yes, 48221 Calle Florista has a pool.
Does 48221 Calle Florista have accessible units?
No, 48221 Calle Florista does not have accessible units.
Does 48221 Calle Florista have units with dishwashers?
No, 48221 Calle Florista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48221 Calle Florista have units with air conditioning?
No, 48221 Calle Florista does not have units with air conditioning.
