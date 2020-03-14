48185 Via Solana

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court pool hot tub tennis court

Leased Jan - March 2020. This gorgeous Rancho La Quinta Country Club home has been completely renovated. Be the first to swim in the sparkling new pool and spa. Incredible fairway and mountain views will take your breath away. 3 bedrooms, 2 masters in the main house and a spacious detached casita. New stone flooring, updated kitchen and spacious floor plan will delight you and your guests. Your host has several other desirable properties in Rancho La Quinta with favorable reviews. This is a stunner. Rancho La Quinta Country Club has 8 tennis courts and 2 Bocce courts, is close to Old Town La Quinta, restaurants, shopping and the best golf in the Coachella Valley.