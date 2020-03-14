All apartments in La Quinta
48185 Via Solana

Location

48185 Via Solana, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Leased Jan - March 2020. This gorgeous Rancho La Quinta Country Club home has been completely renovated. Be the first to swim in the sparkling new pool and spa. Incredible fairway and mountain views will take your breath away. 3 bedrooms, 2 masters in the main house and a spacious detached casita. New stone flooring, updated kitchen and spacious floor plan will delight you and your guests. Your host has several other desirable properties in Rancho La Quinta with favorable reviews. This is a stunner. Rancho La Quinta Country Club has 8 tennis courts and 2 Bocce courts, is close to Old Town La Quinta, restaurants, shopping and the best golf in the Coachella Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48185 Via Solana have any available units?
48185 Via Solana has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48185 Via Solana have?
Some of 48185 Via Solana's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48185 Via Solana currently offering any rent specials?
48185 Via Solana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48185 Via Solana pet-friendly?
No, 48185 Via Solana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 48185 Via Solana offer parking?
No, 48185 Via Solana does not offer parking.
Does 48185 Via Solana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48185 Via Solana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48185 Via Solana have a pool?
Yes, 48185 Via Solana has a pool.
Does 48185 Via Solana have accessible units?
No, 48185 Via Solana does not have accessible units.
Does 48185 Via Solana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48185 Via Solana has units with dishwashers.
Does 48185 Via Solana have units with air conditioning?
No, 48185 Via Solana does not have units with air conditioning.
