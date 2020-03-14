All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 48175 Casita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
48175 Casita Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:51 AM

48175 Casita Drive

48175 Casita Drive · (760) 408-0004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

48175 Casita Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Easy Living At It's Finest! This 3 BR Tennis Casita has Gorgeous Western Mtn Views, and is just a short walk to the Cantina/Racquet Club. Steps beyond is the Magnificent Private Clubhouse and Lounge with Sweeping Outdoor Patios and Views Beyond Compare. Don't want to play golf today...You can practice your putting and chipping, hit balls on the Driving Range, or go over to Racquet Club for a game of Tennis, take a swim in the Spectacular Olympic Size Resort Pool, or relax in the Spa. And you can have breakfast and lunch at the Cantina or Clubhouse (Dinners during Season). You can dine inside the Cantina...or under the Gorgeous Bouganvilla Covered Verandah overlooking the Spectacular Pool, or on the other side of the Cantina overlooking the Stadium Tennis Court and Boccee Ball Courts. Plus there is a gorgeous lawn area where Croquet is played. You can be as busy as you want, or simply Relax. Golf Membership Extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48175 Casita Drive have any available units?
48175 Casita Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48175 Casita Drive have?
Some of 48175 Casita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48175 Casita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
48175 Casita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48175 Casita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 48175 Casita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 48175 Casita Drive offer parking?
No, 48175 Casita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 48175 Casita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48175 Casita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48175 Casita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 48175 Casita Drive has a pool.
Does 48175 Casita Drive have accessible units?
No, 48175 Casita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 48175 Casita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48175 Casita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 48175 Casita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 48175 Casita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48175 Casita Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity