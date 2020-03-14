48175 Casita Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Easy Living At It's Finest! This 3 BR Tennis Casita has Gorgeous Western Mtn Views, and is just a short walk to the Cantina/Racquet Club. Steps beyond is the Magnificent Private Clubhouse and Lounge with Sweeping Outdoor Patios and Views Beyond Compare. Don't want to play golf today...You can practice your putting and chipping, hit balls on the Driving Range, or go over to Racquet Club for a game of Tennis, take a swim in the Spectacular Olympic Size Resort Pool, or relax in the Spa. And you can have breakfast and lunch at the Cantina or Clubhouse (Dinners during Season). You can dine inside the Cantina...or under the Gorgeous Bouganvilla Covered Verandah overlooking the Spectacular Pool, or on the other side of the Cantina overlooking the Stadium Tennis Court and Boccee Ball Courts. Plus there is a gorgeous lawn area where Croquet is played. You can be as busy as you want, or simply Relax. Golf Membership Extra.