Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking garage

Leased for the 2019 Season. Next available date is in the summer or starting 10/1/20. Outstanding location with Santa Rosa Mountain views. This home is highly upgraded. Great room floor plan. Custom window coverings. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, refinished cabinetry, pull out shelving. The Master Bedroom has a Private courtyard with interlocking pavers. The Master Bath features custom finished cabinetry. Two Car Garage. Close walk to the Cantina and Club House.