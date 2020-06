Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Rented Jan. through April 2020. Rest is Open. This Winter enjoy Rancho La Quinta Golf and all that it has to offer. Very nice large floor plan with dual Master Suites. Large windows make views of the club very nice. Garage has Air unit to keep Car, wine, etc. and perfect temps. Just steps from Community fitness center, pool, spa, and Golf Club house. Nicely furnished and ready for this coming Season.