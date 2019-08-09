All apartments in La Presa
8763 Vista Del Oro Way

8763 Vista Del Oro Way · No Longer Available
Location

8763 Vista Del Oro Way, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath, end-unit townhome nestled in a peaceful gated community in Spring Valley. Fresh paint adorns the interior, carpeted upstairs with a mixture of hardwood vinyl and tile downstairs. Spacious living room features a fireplace and slider access to the private patio. Kitchen boasts all apps (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious master suite offers small walk-in closet and private balcony with a view. Stay cool this summer with the central A/C and heat, or take advantage of the community pool. Parking will be a breeze with the attached 2 car garage (has W/D hook ups) and additional reserved parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8763 Vista Del Oro Way have any available units?
8763 Vista Del Oro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 8763 Vista Del Oro Way have?
Some of 8763 Vista Del Oro Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8763 Vista Del Oro Way currently offering any rent specials?
8763 Vista Del Oro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8763 Vista Del Oro Way pet-friendly?
No, 8763 Vista Del Oro Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 8763 Vista Del Oro Way offer parking?
Yes, 8763 Vista Del Oro Way offers parking.
Does 8763 Vista Del Oro Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8763 Vista Del Oro Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8763 Vista Del Oro Way have a pool?
Yes, 8763 Vista Del Oro Way has a pool.
Does 8763 Vista Del Oro Way have accessible units?
No, 8763 Vista Del Oro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8763 Vista Del Oro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8763 Vista Del Oro Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8763 Vista Del Oro Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8763 Vista Del Oro Way has units with air conditioning.
