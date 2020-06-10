All apartments in La Presa
1227 Cuyamaca Ave

1227 Cuyamaca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Cuyamaca Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1227 Cuyamaca Ave Available 06/20/20 4BR/3BA Single Family House - Spring Valley - - 2 Story Home
- Multiple Decks
- Stunning Views of The Mountains
- Granite
- Hardwood Floors
- Fireplace
- Tankless Hot Water Heater
- 2 Car Garage

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2332198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Cuyamaca Ave have any available units?
1227 Cuyamaca Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1227 Cuyamaca Ave have?
Some of 1227 Cuyamaca Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Cuyamaca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Cuyamaca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Cuyamaca Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Cuyamaca Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 1227 Cuyamaca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1227 Cuyamaca Ave offers parking.
Does 1227 Cuyamaca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Cuyamaca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Cuyamaca Ave have a pool?
No, 1227 Cuyamaca Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Cuyamaca Ave have accessible units?
No, 1227 Cuyamaca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Cuyamaca Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Cuyamaca Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Cuyamaca Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Cuyamaca Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

