8270 Waller Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Large Queen Anne Victorian in beautiful Hayes Valley. Painted Lady exterior with turret and landscaping outside. Spacious throughout with over 3,300 square feet.



Three bedrooms, three baths. Master bedroom suite, plus two bedrooms (12X25 and 12X12) and two bathrooms, formal dining room with fireplace, double parlor with two fireplaces.



Gourmet kitchen has a five burner Gaggenau countertop range with countertop grill, two ovens (one convection), built-in wine cabinet with wine glass storage, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.



Large eat-in kitchen with walk-in butlers pantry, office with two phone lines, family room, laundry facility, deck and garden. Parking for two cars with auto garage door opener. Painstakingly renovated between 1989 and 1993, this house has restoration quality Victorian details throughout, including stained glass windows, built-in china cabinets and chest of drawers, walk-in closets, and built-in bookcases. In addition, it has virtually every modern conveniences.



Excellent area for dining, tons of great places from Italian, to Thai. Whatever you are craving, its nearby. Hayes Valley has developed into a haven for haute couture.



There are trendy fashion boutiques, Soho-style funky art galleries, high-end interior-decorating shops, top notch restaurants and hip nightspots. Walking distance to public transportation, 101 & 280 freeways are just a couple blocks away.



Landlord pays for all utilities. No smoking or pets.