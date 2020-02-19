All apartments in La Palma
8270 Waller Street

8270 Walker Street · No Longer Available
Location

8270 Walker Street, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large Queen Anne Victorian in beautiful Hayes Valley. Painted Lady exterior with turret and landscaping outside. Spacious throughout with over 3,300 square feet.

Three bedrooms, three baths. Master bedroom suite, plus two bedrooms (12X25 and 12X12) and two bathrooms, formal dining room with fireplace, double parlor with two fireplaces.

Gourmet kitchen has a five burner Gaggenau countertop range with countertop grill, two ovens (one convection), built-in wine cabinet with wine glass storage, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

Large eat-in kitchen with walk-in butlers pantry, office with two phone lines, family room, laundry facility, deck and garden. Parking for two cars with auto garage door opener. Painstakingly renovated between 1989 and 1993, this house has restoration quality Victorian details throughout, including stained glass windows, built-in china cabinets and chest of drawers, walk-in closets, and built-in bookcases. In addition, it has virtually every modern conveniences.

Excellent area for dining, tons of great places from Italian, to Thai. Whatever you are craving, its nearby. Hayes Valley has developed into a haven for haute couture.

There are trendy fashion boutiques, Soho-style funky art galleries, high-end interior-decorating shops, top notch restaurants and hip nightspots. Walking distance to public transportation, 101 & 280 freeways are just a couple blocks away.

Landlord pays for all utilities. No smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8270 Waller Street have any available units?
8270 Waller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 8270 Waller Street have?
Some of 8270 Waller Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8270 Waller Street currently offering any rent specials?
8270 Waller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8270 Waller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8270 Waller Street is pet friendly.
Does 8270 Waller Street offer parking?
Yes, 8270 Waller Street offers parking.
Does 8270 Waller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8270 Waller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8270 Waller Street have a pool?
No, 8270 Waller Street does not have a pool.
Does 8270 Waller Street have accessible units?
No, 8270 Waller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8270 Waller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8270 Waller Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8270 Waller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8270 Waller Street does not have units with air conditioning.

