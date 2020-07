Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Single level 2 bedroom. 1.25 bathrooms, end unit townhome, no steps, private back yard/patio which leads to own two car garage. Brand new energy efficient A/C and heater. Master bedroom has own sink and vanity, lots of closet space, large room. Second bedroom is nicely oriented to keep it cool, plenty of closet space. Kitchen is quite large and opens to living room. Community has lovely pool and spa. Trash is included in rent.