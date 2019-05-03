15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Town-Home in the La Mirada Landmark HOA (55+ Adult Community) - (55+ Adult Community) Private Gated Community with Security Guard

Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Town-Home in the La Mirada Landmark HOA



APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, April 27th

One of our friendly staff will be onsite with Application Information from 1:30PM to 2:30PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



New Paint Throughout the Home

New Flooring Throughout the Home

New Kitchen appliances

Central Heat and AC

Large Living Room

Master Suite

Private Enclosed Patio

Detached One Car Garage

Washer / Dryer included

Water and Trash are included in the rent.



Age Restricted HOA (55 and over)

NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,195 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!



This home is generally pet restricted, however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779709)