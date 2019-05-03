All apartments in La Mirada
15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D

15957 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15957 Alta Vista Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Town-Home in the La Mirada Landmark HOA (55+ Adult Community) - (55+ Adult Community) Private Gated Community with Security Guard
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Town-Home in the La Mirada Landmark HOA

APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, April 27th
One of our friendly staff will be onsite with Application Information from 1:30PM to 2:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

New Paint Throughout the Home
New Flooring Throughout the Home
New Kitchen appliances
Central Heat and AC
Large Living Room
Master Suite
Private Enclosed Patio
Detached One Car Garage
Washer / Dryer included
Water and Trash are included in the rent.

Age Restricted HOA (55 and over)
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,195 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D have any available units?
15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D have?
Some of 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D offers parking.
Does 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D have a pool?
No, 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D have accessible units?
No, 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D has units with air conditioning.
