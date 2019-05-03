15957 Alta Vista Dr Unit D

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Town-Home in the La Mirada Landmark HOA (55+ Adult Community) - (55+ Adult Community) Private Gated Community with Security Guard
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Town-Home in the La Mirada Landmark HOA
APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, April 27th
One of our friendly staff will be onsite with Application Information from 1:30PM to 2:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!
New Paint Throughout the Home
New Flooring Throughout the Home
New Kitchen appliances
Central Heat and AC
Large Living Room
Master Suite
Private Enclosed Patio
Detached One Car Garage
Washer / Dryer included
Water and Trash are included in the rent.
Age Restricted HOA (55 and over)
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,195 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4779709)