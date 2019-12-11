All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue

15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Desirable Los Olivos condo in gated community. Remodeled one bedroom and one bath condo in upstairs end unit. Laminate wood floors and newer paint throughout. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Balcony area off of the living room. Large dining room area with window. Steps away from the laundry room. One carport with storage space. Community features: two tennis courts, two pools, two jacuzzis, a clubhouse, a workout room and well-maintained & landscaped areas. Conveniently located near the heart of the beautiful "La Mirada Town Center", golf course, La Mirada Theater and Performing Arts Center, La Mirada Regional park and more! Rent includes water, trash and HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue have any available units?
15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue have?
Some of 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue offers parking.
Does 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue has a pool.
Does 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles