15309 Santa Gertrudes Avenue

Desirable Los Olivos condo in gated community. Remodeled one bedroom and one bath condo in upstairs end unit. Laminate wood floors and newer paint throughout. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Balcony area off of the living room. Large dining room area with window. Steps away from the laundry room. One carport with storage space. Community features: two tennis courts, two pools, two jacuzzis, a clubhouse, a workout room and well-maintained & landscaped areas. Conveniently located near the heart of the beautiful "La Mirada Town Center", golf course, La Mirada Theater and Performing Arts Center, La Mirada Regional park and more! Rent includes water, trash and HOA dues.