Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14905 Templar Dr

14905 Templar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14905 Templar Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPGRADED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in La Mirada with detached 2 Car Garage - UPGRADED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in La Mirada with detached 2 Car Garage

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Wednesday, December 19th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Whole house has been up-dated
New Kitchen - New appliances and cabinets
New flooring
New paint
Utility Room
Master Bedroom/Bathroom
Detached 2 Car garage

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4580386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14905 Templar Dr have any available units?
14905 Templar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 14905 Templar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14905 Templar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14905 Templar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14905 Templar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14905 Templar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14905 Templar Dr does offer parking.
Does 14905 Templar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14905 Templar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14905 Templar Dr have a pool?
No, 14905 Templar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14905 Templar Dr have accessible units?
No, 14905 Templar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14905 Templar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14905 Templar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14905 Templar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14905 Templar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
