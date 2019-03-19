14905 Templar Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

UPGRADED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in La Mirada with detached 2 Car Garage - UPGRADED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in La Mirada with detached 2 Car Garage



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Wednesday, December 19th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



Whole house has been up-dated

New Kitchen - New appliances and cabinets

New flooring

New paint

Utility Room

Master Bedroom/Bathroom

Detached 2 Car garage



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



