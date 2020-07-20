565 W Greenwood Unit 20

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Habra - end unit - This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is in an ideal location, close to shopping at the Market Place, close to schools and a friendly complex.



Call Carl 562-631-9899 to schedule a viewing of the unit.



1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo

End Unit with private patio

Stove

Dishwasher

Living Room

Dining Area

Laundry Room with Hook-ups

Central Air

Parking Space

HOA Dues, Water Trash & Gardener Paid!!!!



NO SMOKING

NO PETS



APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

* 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

* Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent and credit score of 700 or higher.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4867619)