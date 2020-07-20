565 W Greenwood Unit 20

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Habra - end unit - This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is in an ideal location, close to shopping at the Market Place, close to schools and a friendly complex.
Call Carl 562-631-9899 to schedule a viewing of the unit.
1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo
End Unit with private patio
Stove
Dishwasher
Living Room
Dining Area
Laundry Room with Hook-ups
Central Air
Parking Space
HOA Dues, Water Trash & Gardener Paid!!!!
NO SMOKING
NO PETS
APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
* 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
* Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent and credit score of 700 or higher.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4867619)