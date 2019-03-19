370 East Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven range Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

This Beautiful Tuscan Style Estate features 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms which includes a separate Guest Casita, 5 Car Garage and plenty of Guest parking that can accommodate 15-20 vehicles. Nestled in the tranquil hills of La Habra Hts. Beautiful Golf course views. Perfect for the professional that wants Style and Luxury!! Easy access approach. Located approximately 30 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles, Orange County Coastlines and San Gabriel Valley. For more information please call listing agent...