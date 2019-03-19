All apartments in La Habra Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

370 East Road

370 East Road · No Longer Available
Location

370 East Road, La Habra Heights, CA 90631
La Habra Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
guest parking
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
This Beautiful Tuscan Style Estate features 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms which includes a separate Guest Casita, 5 Car Garage and plenty of Guest parking that can accommodate 15-20 vehicles. Nestled in the tranquil hills of La Habra Hts. Beautiful Golf course views. Perfect for the professional that wants Style and Luxury!! Easy access approach. Located approximately 30 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles, Orange County Coastlines and San Gabriel Valley. For more information please call listing agent...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 East Road have any available units?
370 East Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra Heights, CA.
What amenities does 370 East Road have?
Some of 370 East Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 East Road currently offering any rent specials?
370 East Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 East Road pet-friendly?
No, 370 East Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra Heights.
Does 370 East Road offer parking?
Yes, 370 East Road offers parking.
Does 370 East Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 East Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 East Road have a pool?
No, 370 East Road does not have a pool.
Does 370 East Road have accessible units?
No, 370 East Road does not have accessible units.
Does 370 East Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 East Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 East Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 East Road does not have units with air conditioning.

