2248 Valle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BREATHTAKING 180 VIEWS OF LA HABRA HEIGHTS MOUNTAINS & GREENERY, ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN EVEN SEE THE OCEAN! AROUND THE CORNER OF HACIENDA GOLF CLUB, A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY LEADS TO THIS SANTA BARBARA STYLE CHARMER WITH SEVERAL HISTORIC ARCHITECTURAL ACCENTS, FRESHLY PAINTED & REMODELED. 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS SITTING ON OVER A 2 ACRE + PARCEL FOR TOTAL PRIVACY & RELAXATION. GLEAMING REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORING WITH FORMAL LIVING ROOM & FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK WITH TERRIFIC VIEWS OF THE HILLS & GREENERY, BASEMENT PERFECT FOR WINE CELLAR, NEWER CENTRAL AIR & HEATING. COPPER PLUMBING, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, NEWER ROOF, 3 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL RV PARKING AREA. ENJOY THE PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM THE COVERED DECK/GAZEBO, AVOCADO TREES, ACCESS TO WALKING TRAILS. THIS IS YOUR OWN SECLUDED TREASURE! SELLER WILL CONSIDER LEASE OR LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE! PROPERTY IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE.