190 Olinda Avenue

Amenities

walk in closets gym pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Located in La Habra Heights this home is amazing for large families! The house comes with so many amenities from a large kitchen, office, exercise room, pool/ hot tub, built in BBQ, and two laundry rooms! Most bedrooms are on the bottom level and it has a great view of the surrounding hills. The rooms are all spacious and have plenty of room and have great closet space. The master bathroom has a nice tub and separate standing shower with a great walk in closet. This home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac and is a very quiet and peaceful place to live. All the neighbors are very friendly and you really get a sense of community. There is also a private gate for added security!