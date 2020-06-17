1620 El Travesia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Custom built Spanish Hacienda in La Habra Heights on almost an acre. This single level home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Beautiful entrance with cathedral ceilings, oversize living room with fireplace, separate dining room and large family room surrounded by windows and French doors that lead out to the magnificent courtyard. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops, tiled back-splash, kitchen Island and stainless steel appliances. Eating area off of the kitchen has French doors that lead to the courtyard. Outdoor living space includes covered patio area, built in Fireplace, and built in BBQ and island make this a perfect place to entertain.