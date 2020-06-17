All apartments in La Habra Heights
Location

1620 El Travesia Drive, La Habra Heights, CA 90631
La Habra Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Custom built Spanish Hacienda in La Habra Heights on almost an acre. This single level home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Beautiful entrance with cathedral ceilings, oversize living room with fireplace, separate dining room and large family room surrounded by windows and French doors that lead out to the magnificent courtyard. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops, tiled back-splash, kitchen Island and stainless steel appliances. Eating area off of the kitchen has French doors that lead to the courtyard. Outdoor living space includes covered patio area, built in Fireplace, and built in BBQ and island make this a perfect place to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 13 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 El Travesia Drive have any available units?
1620 El Travesia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1620 El Travesia Drive have?
Some of 1620 El Travesia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 El Travesia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 El Travesia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 El Travesia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1620 El Travesia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra Heights.
Does 1620 El Travesia Drive offer parking?
No, 1620 El Travesia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1620 El Travesia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 El Travesia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 El Travesia Drive have a pool?
No, 1620 El Travesia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1620 El Travesia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1620 El Travesia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 El Travesia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 El Travesia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 El Travesia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 El Travesia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
