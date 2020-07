Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to lease in quiet area of La Habra Heights!! Great 1 bed and 1 full bath apartment! This upstairs unit is located above the garage. Good sized dining room and living room area. Nice kitchen and laundry area (washer and dryer provided). All utilities included, except cable and internet!! Easy access to several freeways. Fullerton, Brea, and many shopping centers nearby.