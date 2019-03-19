1121 Pinto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking

This kind of elegance is reserved for only the finest of estates! With a private location tucked behind the gates, come enjoy this quiet setting overlooking the hills of La Habra Heights. This home was built by Roger Paris, a custom estate specialist, in 2001. The formal living room is sure to impress as you first enter the home with its openness, cathedral vaulted ceilings, and natural light with grandeur details such as the coffered ceiling, impressive columns, and ornate wrought iron railings. The formal dining room sits off the kitchen with windows looking out to the hills. The savviest of cooks will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with its impressive Viking range, large center island, and breakfast nook. The kitchen opens to the family room complete with a remarkable stone fireplace and built-in cabinetry. One bedroom and bathroom are on the main level. The master suite is dramatic in its size and the ensuite bath has the look and feel of a five star resort! Two other bedrooms are upstairs along with a nice loft area. Downstairs is a bonus/rec room perfect for use as a second family room, game, craft, or home gym area. Enjoy the outdoors on one of the several patios, gazebo, or grassy areas. This is a beautiful home with many high end amenities.