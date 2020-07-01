5137 Ramsdell Avenue

Amenities

Look no more!! This beautiful Single Family Residence is located in La Crescenta above Foothill. Owner just finished construction. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with front and side yard. All brand new stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer. The large kitchen offers quartz countertops with a kitchenette. There is LED lighting through out the home. Plenty of room for storage with oversized 2 car garage. Everything inside and outside of this home is new. Great Blue Ribbon Schools!!