La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
5137 Ramsdell Avenue
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM

5137 Ramsdell Avenue

5137 Ramsdell Avenue
Location

5137 Ramsdell Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Look no more!! This beautiful Single Family Residence is located in La Crescenta above Foothill. Owner just finished construction. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with front and side yard. All brand new stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer. The large kitchen offers quartz countertops with a kitchenette. There is LED lighting through out the home. Plenty of room for storage with oversized 2 car garage. Everything inside and outside of this home is new. Great Blue Ribbon Schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Ramsdell Avenue have any available units?
5137 Ramsdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 5137 Ramsdell Avenue have?
Some of 5137 Ramsdell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Ramsdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Ramsdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Ramsdell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5137 Ramsdell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 5137 Ramsdell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5137 Ramsdell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5137 Ramsdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5137 Ramsdell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Ramsdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5137 Ramsdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5137 Ramsdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5137 Ramsdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Ramsdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5137 Ramsdell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5137 Ramsdell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5137 Ramsdell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

