4322 RAYMOND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great starter home to lease before you buy your own! Be the first to enjoy this newly updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath bungalow. It has that comfortable and cozy feel, with modern touches, like the newly polished concrete floors and re-finished kitchen and bath. This is for the ones that enjoy the outside as much as you enjoy the inside. The yard is a perfect back drop for outside entertaining. It has both a side yard and back yard which connect with space to plant your own garden, a bonus is that it all sits behind a private fence so you can enjoy the outdoors in peace feeling safe. Close enough to the freeway for convenience but far enough to not have to hear the freeway noise. For those with kids - La Crescenta Elementary & Crescenta Valley HS are both a 5 min drive or 10 min walk, and Rosemont Middle is also a quick 10 min drive. Truly the best of both worlds to enjoy the convenience of having everything within 5 min away yet feel like you are in your own secluded world when home.