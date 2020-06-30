All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 4322 RAYMOND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
4322 RAYMOND Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4322 RAYMOND Avenue

4322 Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4322 Raymond Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great starter home to lease before you buy your own! Be the first to enjoy this newly updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath bungalow. It has that comfortable and cozy feel, with modern touches, like the newly polished concrete floors and re-finished kitchen and bath. This is for the ones that enjoy the outside as much as you enjoy the inside. The yard is a perfect back drop for outside entertaining. It has both a side yard and back yard which connect with space to plant your own garden, a bonus is that it all sits behind a private fence so you can enjoy the outdoors in peace feeling safe. Close enough to the freeway for convenience but far enough to not have to hear the freeway noise. For those with kids - La Crescenta Elementary & Crescenta Valley HS are both a 5 min drive or 10 min walk, and Rosemont Middle is also a quick 10 min drive. Truly the best of both worlds to enjoy the convenience of having everything within 5 min away yet feel like you are in your own secluded world when home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 RAYMOND Avenue have any available units?
4322 RAYMOND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 4322 RAYMOND Avenue have?
Some of 4322 RAYMOND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 RAYMOND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4322 RAYMOND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 RAYMOND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4322 RAYMOND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 4322 RAYMOND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4322 RAYMOND Avenue offers parking.
Does 4322 RAYMOND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 RAYMOND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 RAYMOND Avenue have a pool?
No, 4322 RAYMOND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4322 RAYMOND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4322 RAYMOND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 RAYMOND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 RAYMOND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 RAYMOND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 RAYMOND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts