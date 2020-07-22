All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:15 AM

2435 Florencita Avenue

2435 Florencita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2435 Florencita Drive, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Beautifully remodeled, light and bright 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath newer built penthouse condo, located on the top floor of a 3 story building. This unit is a single level condominium with elevator or stair access from the street level or from the gated subterranean parking featuring 2 parking spaces. This unit has two balconies and patio. The living room features a fireplace, patio, adjacent dining area and beautiful views. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The laundry is conveniently located in a closet in the hallway. Views from most of the rooms.Located close to Trader Joe's, the library, and Montrose Shopping Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Florencita Avenue have any available units?
2435 Florencita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2435 Florencita Avenue have?
Some of 2435 Florencita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Florencita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Florencita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Florencita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2435 Florencita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2435 Florencita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Florencita Avenue offers parking.
Does 2435 Florencita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2435 Florencita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Florencita Avenue have a pool?
No, 2435 Florencita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2435 Florencita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2435 Florencita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Florencita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 Florencita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2435 Florencita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2435 Florencita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
