2435 Florencita Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Beautifully remodeled, light and bright 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath newer built penthouse condo, located on the top floor of a 3 story building. This unit is a single level condominium with elevator or stair access from the street level or from the gated subterranean parking featuring 2 parking spaces. This unit has two balconies and patio. The living room features a fireplace, patio, adjacent dining area and beautiful views. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The laundry is conveniently located in a closet in the hallway. Views from most of the rooms.Located close to Trader Joe's, the library, and Montrose Shopping Park.