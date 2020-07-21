All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
2318 Montrose Ave., #3
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

2318 Montrose Ave., #3

2318 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Montrose Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2318 Montrose Ave., #3 Available 09/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom in the Heart of Montrose! - Megan will show soon!

Spacious three bedroom two and half bath condo located in the heart of Montrose! This well lit home comes with central a/c and heat, wood floors on the main level and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. The house also has a large updated kitchen covered in granite counter tops and all appliances included. Washer and Dryer located upstairs for convenient laundry access. Parking includes a two car garage.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4249352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 have any available units?
2318 Montrose Ave., #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 have?
Some of 2318 Montrose Ave., #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Montrose Ave., #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 offers parking.
Does 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 have a pool?
No, 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 have accessible units?
No, 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2318 Montrose Ave., #3 has units with air conditioning.
