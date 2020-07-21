Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2318 Montrose Ave., #3 Available 09/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom in the Heart of Montrose! - Megan will show soon!



Spacious three bedroom two and half bath condo located in the heart of Montrose! This well lit home comes with central a/c and heat, wood floors on the main level and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. The house also has a large updated kitchen covered in granite counter tops and all appliances included. Washer and Dryer located upstairs for convenient laundry access. Parking includes a two car garage.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call

818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4249352)